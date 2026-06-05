CAVC Hospitality Learners Cook Up a Treat for Charity

Hospitality learners at Cardiff and Vale College have raised nearly £2,000 for charity by holding a special dinner function in CAVC's The Classroom restaurant.

Celebrity chef Stephen Terry worked with the Classroom team and learners on a special three-course menu, while fellow famous chefs including Tom Kerridge and Andrew Pern sent good luck messages to be shown on the night. Level 3 Culinary Arts learner Polly Rees designed the desert.

The dinner raised £1,700 for Hospitality Action, a charity that supports those working in the sector who may need support in their career for anything from mental health to financial concerns. It covers the entire hospitality industry, from hotels restaurants, pubs, bars or cafes to schools, hospitals and event venues.

Stephen Terry said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with the learners on this which was all about giving something back. It's always a pleasure to come in to the college and try to impart some of my knowledge and work with the learners, and coupled with that we were raising money for a charity that's obviously very close to my heart – Hospitality Action do incredible work. “When you get asked to do functions sometimes you have a little bit of trepidation and get a little bit nervous but I know that when I do something with the college the facilities are first class and there's always more than enough help, enthusiasm and willingness from the learners and the lecturing staff. “It was a pleasure and something I'd like to repeat – long may my association with the college continue and the best of luck to the learners.”

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said: