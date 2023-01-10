Catapult Collaboration Brings Premium Sport Technology to USW

University of South Wales (USW) is working with Catapult, specialists in sports performance technology. The three-year contract brings first-class wearable technology and analysis software to be used by sports students.

Using Catapult GPS vests and a bespoke analysis system, the undergraduate and postgraduate football and rugby coaching students can evaluate technical and tactical data, to improve performance and inform the coaching process.

Jay Probert, Head of Subject for Sport, said:

“USW sports alumni are employed internationally so experience of world-class technology is imperative. “Catapult has a first-rate reputation for performance analysis across a wide range of sports, so this collaboration prepares students for employment in the world of sport. We are delighted to be working with them.”

Jacob Sherwood, Catapult Business Development Manager, said: