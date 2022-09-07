Castle Green to Start Work on New Homes in St Asaph

New homes in St Asaph will bring almost £250,000 worth of community investment, plus funding and additional outside space for the neighbouring hospice.

Castle Green Homes will soon start work on its new Maes yr Haul development on Upper Denbigh Road, less than three miles from the company’s headquarters.

The company has detailed planning for 113 homes across a 12 acre site, with early bird reservations having already been made on six of those properties.

Subject to planning, Castle Green will build a further 20 homes on an additional 1.6 acre parcel of land, which was formerly an ambulance centre.

Gwyn Jones, chief executive at Castle Green Homes, said:

“The North Wales housing market is the heartland of Castle Green Homes, and Denbighshire has been an important part of our growth over recent years. Our head office is in St Asaph and developing close to home, creating much needed jobs and contributing towards the local economy is a priority to the business. As such, we’re keen to explore development opportunities locally and work collaboratively with the local planning authority, with whom we have had a good working relationship over recent years. Maes yr Haul, falls within this strategy. “The site has been designed to meet the requirements of Denbighshire County Council’s Local Housing Market Assessment Policy, with a broad mix of two, three and four-bedroomed homes that will be made available for sale to a wide economic demographic.”

Under the approved plans there will be 102 private sale properties, including mews, semi-detached and detached designs, in a choice of two to four-bedroom designs; plus 11 affordable properties for rent and shared ownership via Adra.

Linked to the development, to support the growth of the neighbourhood, Castle Green will make a contribution o £128,000 to a local school; pay almost £42,000 towards improvements to existing affordable housing and fund almost £75,000 of improvements to existing public open space.

The new homes are being built next to St Kentigern’s Hospice and as a good neighbour, the homebuilder is gifting land to the hospice and providing financial support to the charity.

The development name has a moving story behind it, linked to the hospice.

Gwyn explained:

“A relative of a member of our team passed away at St Kentigern’s and shortly afterwards the rain stopped and the sun shone on the fields. When we were thinking of development names, they told us this story and suggested we call it Maes yr Haul, which translates as Fields of Sun. It’s an incredibly personal story but also one that resonates with so many people. In recognition of the vital work of the hospice in the community we’re also making a series of donations over the next three years to support the charity. Plus, we’re gifting a piece of land between our homes and St Kentigen’s to the hospice to provide additional outside space.”

There will be a central area of public open space as part of the development, including an equipped play area and footpaths, mature tress and ecological features to encourage the use of the space by wildlife.

Selected properties at Maes yr Haul are available for early bird reservation, giving buyers first refusal when those homes are released for sale.