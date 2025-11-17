Castle Green Homes Champions Community with Play Scheme Sponsorship in Prestatyn

Children in Prestatyn have enjoyed eight weeks of open access play “on the house” after Castle Green Homes teamed up with Denbighshire Play Rangers.

The afterschool sessions were held at Fford Parc Bodnant Fields, less than a mile from the homebuilder’s Sŵn y Môr development.

The focus was on creating a safe and fun environment for the children to relax and play, including various sporting activities. Fire pit cooking, teaching children and families skills to build safe fires and cook various foods were also offered.

Play ranger Ruth Salisbury explained:

“Our mission is to make Denbighshire a play friendly community and to support children and young people’s development, health and wellbeing. We’re grateful to Castle Green Homes for their support, which enabled us to deliver eight weeks of sessions, providing opportunities for children, young people and their families to socialise and make new friends. This has had a direct impact on their mental health, while opportunities to take part in sports supported their physical health. One of our principles as playworkers is to leave the area as you found it, which helped teach children to respect and look after their environment.”

Denbighshire Play Rangers were one of 11 beneficiaries of Mission Green Prestatyn, a voluntary scheme offered by the homebuilder.

Other local projects to receive funding were Big Pool Wood volunteers, Cosy Craft Club, Fins Swim School, Helping Homeless North Wales, Ysgol Clawdd Offa, Little Explorers and Friends, Prestatyn in Bloom, Friends of Coronation Gardens and Ysgol Gronant.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said:

“Mission Green aims to support projects with an emphasis on sustainability, the environment, health and wellbeing and Denbighshire Play Rangers’ application ticked all the boxes. It’s great to see them encouraging children and young people to turn off their screens and have fun outside making new friends and trying new things.”

The Mission Green funding is in addition to the community investment Castle Green will make under a Section 106 agreement signed during the planning process.