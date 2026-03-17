Castle Green Homes Appoints Senior Partnerships Manager

Castle Green Homes has appointed a new senior partnerships manager.

Chris McAllister has more than 20 years’ experience in the affordable housing sector, having previously worked at Cobalt Housing and before that Plus Dane Housing.

“I’ve always valued true collaboration in the industry. I find public and private sector partnerships so rewarding when high quality homes and places are created for communities and the opportunity to do this with Castle Green Homes was just too good to miss,” Chris said. “Brilliant places and quality homes make a huge difference to residents and communities, but it takes hard work, skill and craft to bring the best results to fruition, which can only be achieved through true collaboration and partnership working.”

Chris, who completed an urban planning degree at John Moore's University, will use his experience to help inform discussions with housing associations and progress through to contract stage to deliver affordable homes.

Part of his role is to work with stakeholders who operate in regeneration and affordable housing, plus local authorities, Homes England and industry bodies.

“While the challenges to delivery are familiar to many – whether policy, market conditions, competition and striving for higher standards – I personally find it a rewarding journey that demands creativity and determination to deliver results,” he said. “So many skilled and passionate people all need to play their part in the process, and I’m privileged to be central to it all in my partnerships role at Castle Green Homes.”

One of the UK’s fastest growing housebuilders, Castle Green is a hybrid developer. In the last financial year there was an almost even split in delivery between the company’s Homes and Partnerships brands. It said this reflects a commitment to building houses and supporting local communities by partnering with housing associations to deliver affordable housing solutions along with private-sale properties.

Castle Green has actively sought partnerships with housing associations. In the last financial year, 289 affordable homes were delivered alongside partners including Adra, Clwyd Alyn, North Wales Housing Association and Torus.