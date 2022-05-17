Cash Investment and Free Business Development Sessions to Ambitious Start-Ups

Experts from across the world of business are joining forces with Hwb Menter/Enterprise Hub @M-SParc Hub to share their knowledge, advice and experience with participants from Conwy county.

The Miwtini programme will be held in Colwyn Bay over two weeks from Monday June 13, featuring workshops on a range of topics including web design, PR, marketing, and customer service.

Those taking part will then be able to pitch their business ideas for investment – £3,000 for the winner and £2,000 for a runner up via the UK Community Renewal Fund.

2021 saw a 14% rise in the number of start-up businesses launched in the UK, with many people deciding to pursue a new career or launch a venture due to the pandemic.

Enterprise Hub Manager Sara Roberts said they want to help people begin their journey to commercial success.

“Miwtini is all about opportunities, providing entrepreneurs and anyone with the spark of an idea the platform to bring it to reality,” she added. “We have some fantastic guest speakers who know what it takes to start a business and make a success of it, all the different facets to getting your name out there and managing future challenges. “We have already had positive feedback and a lot of interest so I would encourage people to get in touch and sign up for what will be a very interesting and valuable fully funded programme.”

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund and takes place over six in-person sessions at the M-SParc #OnTour satellite hub on Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay.

Among the speakers are Denbigh-based ‘Sales Geek’ Aaron Sussex; Martin Williams, Director of Radar PR in St Asaph, and Teresa Carnall, founder of TBC Marketing.

Anna Openshaw, Senior Project Officer for Miwtini, believes joining forces with leading lights in multiple arenas will bring experience and insight to the agenda.

“It will be great to see like-minded people come together with their ideas to share best practice and learn from industry experts,” said Anna. “For those with concerns about what is next for their business, what the pitfalls are and any questions on how to overcome barriers to success – particularly given the challenges of Covid-19 – this is the perfect place to find solutions. “Whether it’s a hobby you want to take to the next level or a great big idea that’s going to change the world, we are here for you and confident Miwtini can play a part in helping you move forward with confidence.”

To register, visit Ffurflen Gais Miwtini Application Form (jotform.com) before the June 8 deadline.

For more information on how the Enterprise Hub can help you start-up in business, email [email protected] or call 01248 858 070.

Alternatively, visit www.hwbmenter.cymru or follow @hwbmenter on social media.