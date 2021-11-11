Carvoy Launches New EV Strategy Concept for UK Businesses

Carvoy will help businesses make the transition to EV fleets, ensuring continuity of transport, financial efficiency and fully supported infrastructure

The exclusively electric, fleet vehicle strategy advisory company, has this week been officially launched.

Dedicated to helping businesses of all shapes and sizes move to a climate-conscious vehicle fleet model, Carvoy provides businesses not only with the right fleet for their workforce, but also with the best EV infrastructure ensuring a seamless business transport solution.

The experienced team at Carvoy will work closely with businesses of all sizes to help them make the transition to an EV fleet at the best time for them and their business. Carvoy will help design the company’s fleet, looking at things such as the transport needs, average mileage, geography and type and number of vehicles needed for that company. It will assess the most suitable vehicles, the best time to acquire those vehicles and the best way to introduce the fleet to help businesses enjoy a smooth transition into an EV fleet.

Carvoy is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Joseph Sullivan, Colin Murdock and Dave Timmis, who share a common vision of helping the car fleet industry move into a cleaner, greener space.

With the sale of new diesel and petrol engine vehicles set to end in 2030 in the UK, many companies are facing pressure to make the switch to electric fleets – a transition which will be a huge challenge for many businesses, no matter how large.

Joseph Sullivan explains:

“As the world’s leaders gather in Glasgow at the COP26 summit, the spotlight on the climate emergency we face is getting brighter, yet we still have millions of fossil fuel fleet vehicles on UK roads. “It is clear to see that EVs are the future, and we have to embrace them to slow climate change, so we set up Carvoy to be the carbon champion extension to businesses. Working with leading vehicle manufacturers and finance partners we want to bring electric vehicle solutions in-house to any business and help company directors make the net zero fleet transition regardless of company size.”

Carvoy already has offices in Cardiff, Manchester and London and its founding directors have a strong track record in the automotive world. Joseph Sullivan opened an automotive centre in south Wales as a teenager and now has more than 20 years’ experience within the sector.

A big car enthusiast, fellow director Dave Timmis is the founder and Managing Director of the UK’s original and biggest car leasing comparison website, Leasing.com. Dave has a wealth of advertising and online experience along with a natural eye for commercial strategy. An early adopter of electric vehicles Dave took delivery of his first EV, a Tesla Model S, in 2014 after driving one in 2012.

Carvoy Director Colin Murdock is a former international football player and sports lawyer, who established a business providing advice and support to professional players, managers and clubs throughout the UK. An early adopter of electric vehicles, he has seen first-hand what the transition to an EV fleet can do for businesses and wants to encourage others to do the same and reduce their carbon footprint.

Joseph says that now is the perfect time for forward thinking companies to convert their fleet vehicles to EV, adding:

“We are so pleased to be bringing Carvoy to the market, we feel that this is the right time to be bringing this solely EV fleet advisory service to UK businesses – we want to help our customers make a carbon neutral change.” “The long-term economic benefits for companies to move quickly on this is also important to note, as the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of EVs is now the equivalent or cheaper than the petrol or diesel equivalents.” “Our vision is to deliver a streamlined service and an unrivalled experience to the UK business community. We want to successfully transition as many vehicles as possible on the roads to environmentally friendly EV options and help to reduce the UK’s carbon footprint along the way,” Joseph explained. “The automotive industry is going through one of the most radical changes in its history, and we’re setting out as leaders in providing trusted, eco-friendly solutions in the most carbon efficient and cost-effective way possible. We’re here to ensure that businesses are not only ready to move to a fully electric fleet by 2030, but that they become as passionate as we are about the benefits of electric vehicles.”

In addition to sourcing suitable EV fleet solutions, Carvoy offers a comprehensive electric vehicle infrastructure service, including an environmental impact analysis report and tailored finance packages with its trusted partners.

For more information on Carvoy and its services, visit https://www.carvoy.co.uk