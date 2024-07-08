Carpet Fitter to the King Celebrates 60 Years in Business

A family carpet business which supplies the Royal Family as well as fitting carpets for homes on the company’s doorstep in North Wales is marking its 60th anniversary.

Linney Cooper, which has bases in Llandudno and London – is one of only seven companies in Wales to be awarded a Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen.

The family business, founded by Robert Hughes in the basement of his family home in 1964, now employs 30 staff and many more sub-contractors, supporting the local economy and providing services to high-end clients and private customers worldwide.

Their biggest market is interior design, flooring and upholstery maintenance, repair and installation, from Buckingham Palace to the National Trust, as the Royal family’s appointed supplier for generations.

With Robert’s grandson Dewi now at the helm, Linney Cooper has gone from strength to strength while retaining its identity and reputation for quality and customer service.

“There are three strands to the business, and they are all equally important,” he said. “They are residential, retail and the commercial sector, and historic, which includes the Royal Collection and households. “There is a perception of us only working with stately homes and palaces, and that is a part of what we do – which we are very proud of – but so is installing carpets for domestic customers or in new-build developments and social housing projects. “One minute we are at a job five minutes down the road, the next we are laying carpets for the King. It certainly keeps things interesting, and very busy.”

Dewi added:

“Our team is at one of the Royal Households on a weekly basis, carrying out repairs and maintenance or laying new. Sometimes we pinch ourselves, that our workplace is Balmoral or Windsor Castle for the day, but after a while it becomes the norm.”

Their Rhos-on-Sea showroom – the historic former Picture Playhouse – led to a spike in sales and opened up the company to a fresh audience, displaying the wide range of products and services they offer.

Meanwhile, another revenue stream is upholstering and installation for multi-million pound super yachts, notably in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

“We have visited clients all over the world, and a lot of them have been major celebrities and sports stars,” said Dewi. “At our London base in particular we have experienced growth and there is a lot of potential, especially on the commercial side, so that is an area will be focusing on this year. “That said, the story behind our success is written here in North Wales, this is our home and has been since 1964. We want to do even more on our doorstep on the retail and domestic side, that’s another priority for us long-term.”

He added: