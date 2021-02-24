Carmarthenshire Start-up Launches New Plant-Based Dips

Do Goodly Dips, a new maker of healthy, plant-based foods, has launched its debut range of exciting and original dips and is already in discussions with potential trade partners across the UK interested in stocking its products.

The Carmarthenshire, Wales company is run by Richard Abbey, who has a background in sales working for big name food companies, and Scott Davis, who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants for many years. The pair came up with the idea for Do Goodly Dips after spotting a gap in the market for purely plant based, healthy and creative dips. They plan to expand their range of dips over the coming months, selling both via their online shop and through supermarkets and independent food stores.

Designed to especially appeal to health-conscious, vegetarian and vegan customers, the dips currently come in four varieties that offer a refreshing change from the norm: Mighty Beetroot Borani, Smashed Pea Guacamole, Superstar Salsa and Tasty Tomato and Bean Houmous, all made to healthy recipes created by Michelin-trained chef and co-founder Scott Davis.

Entirely plant based and containing no added sugar and nothing artificial, the dips are full of flavour and packed with goodness including plenty of fibre and protein. The company is committed to producing products with great health credentials that also has a positive impact by raising money for charity, so it is donating 10% of its profits to mental health charity Mind.

Owner Richard Abbey said: