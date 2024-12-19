Carmarthenshire County Council and Bouygues UK Host a Christmas Carol Service at Pentre Awel

Bouygues UK and Carmarthenshire County Council were joined by St John Lloyd Catholic School for the festive event.

Christmas came early at Llanelli’s state-of-the-art Pentre Awel as a local school and Carmarthenshire Music Services performed carols for guests to spread some festive cheer ahead of the holidays.

Guests included members of Carmarthenshire County Council Chair, Cllr Handel Davies and local Councillors, Cllr Louvain Roberts and Cllr Sean Rees as well as Bouygues UK team members and local supply chain partners.

They enjoyed performances of Hark, The Herald Angels Sing, Silent Night and O, Come All Ye Faithful in Pentre Awel’s atrium and festive treats with all monies raised being donated to LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity.

Nina Williams, Bouygues UK’s social advisor for Pentre Awel, said:

“Social value is really important to us at Bouygues UK and what better way to celebrate our collaborative approach with our partners and the community than singing some much-loved carols. On behalf of the whole Pentre Awel project team, we wish everyone a very happy Christmas.”

Chair of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Handel Davies, who was in attendance in the event added:

“Thank you to Bouygues UK for organising the event this afternoon. I thoroughly enjoyed the performances and the opportunity to raise money for LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer charity, which will contribute to supporting children and their families through treatment.”

Pentre Awel is a truly collaborative scheme being delivered for the local community by Carmarthenshire County Council in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board, Universities and colleges and is part-funded by the Swansea Bay City Deal (£40million). It aims to create around 1,800 jobs over 15 years and boost the local economy by more than £450m.

The development will include a new state-of-the-art leisure centre and hydrotherapy pool together with education, research and business development space; a clinical research and delivery centre; and a well-being skills centre. Externally, Pentre Awel will enjoy landscaped outdoor public spaces for recreation, walking and cycling.

To find out more or donate to LATCH Welsh Children’s Cancer Charity, please visit the website.