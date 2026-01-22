Carmarthenshire Artisan Cheeses Launch in Selected Tesco Stores Across Wales

Welsh artisan cheesemaker Caws Cenarth is celebrating a milestone as it launches four of its award-winning cheeses in selected Tesco stores across Wales.

Caws Cenarth was founded in 1987 by Gwynfor and Thelma Adams, dairy farmers in Carmarthenshire who were determined to preserve their livelihood during a difficult time for Welsh agriculture. In the 1980s, Thelma reignited a family tradition, reviving a centuries-old cheese recipe passed down from Carwyn Adams’ great-grandmother. Her passion and perseverance laid the foundation for what is now one of Wales’ most celebrated artisan cheese brands.

Caws Cenarth Managing Director Carwyn Adams, son of the late Thelma Adams, said:

“We’re so proud to bring our cheeses to even more homes across Wales thanks to Tesco.” “Since my great-grandmother’s recipe was revived by my parents during a challenging time for farmers, our family has carried this craft forward with care and passion.”

Each cheese is hand-made using locally sourced milk and traditional methods passed down through generations of the family-run business.

The first cheese that will hit the shelves is Thelma’s Original Caerffili (PGI), the cheese that founded the business. This cheese reflects the heritage of Welsh cheesemaking with its crumbly texture and clean, lemony finish, whilst the second cheese, Perl Wen, a soft brie-style cheese, balances creamy richness with a fresh, citrusy tang.

The third will be the Perl Las Deli, with its famous blue veins. It delivers a unique creamy-yet-strong flavour that has made it a household name among Welsh cheese lovers. The fourth cheese is Cenarth Brie, a mellow, velvety cheese that offers a rich, indulgent depth of flavour. These new additions are perfect for any cheeseboard.

Carwyn Adams said:

“Working with Tesco Wales is about celebrating Welsh produce, Welsh people, and tradition that are at the heart of our business, with more of our community.”

Tesco Wales Buyer Nathan Edwards said: