Carmarthen Partner Celebrates 30 Years Work Anniversary with Ashmole & Co

Sharon George, one of Ashmole & Co’s Partners in Carmarthen, is celebrating a significant work anniversary this month having been employed by the firm for 30 years.

A lot of changes have taken place during Sharon’s time with Ashmole & Co. When she started as a Trainee Accountant in 1992 there were just five offices in Haverfordwest, Carmarthen, Newcastle Emlyn, Swansea and Ammanford compared to the current 13. Accountancy has also drastically changed from being an almost completely paper system to these days being massively computerised.

Sharon, who is from Pendine, said,

“I started working as a trainee for Ashmole & Co in 1992, straight out of school. I then worked at the same time as studying for my HNC. I remember being told at the time I started that 80 had applied for the trainee position so I felt very lucky to get the job. A lot has changed over 30 years. It was a very manual job at the start. We had to hand deliver tax returns in big carrier bags to the tax office in Carmarthen! Nowadays the technology has improved the role of an accountant considerably.”

Sharon has been a Partner with Ashmole & Co since 2011 and as well as managing a team in Carmarthen she also manages the Pontardulais and St Clears offices. She lives with her husband and two sons in Pendine. In her spare time Sharon loves walking along the beach or practising her baking and is an avid Strictly Come Dancing fan.

Ashmole & Co, Chartered, Certified Accountants, has been established for 125 years this year. It is one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in Wales, operating from thirteen offices throughout south and west Wales including Swansea, Haverfordwest and Llandeilo.