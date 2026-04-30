Carmarthen Bay Film Festival Gains BIFA Qualifying Status

Carmarthen Bay Film Festival (CBFF) has become an official qualifying festival for the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) — placing it among a select few Welsh festivals to receive the honour.

Returning to the Ffwrnes Theatre, Llanelli, from 18–21 May 2026 for its 15th anniversary edition, CBFF promises a four-day celebration of independent cinema, featuring more than 130 international short and feature films across multiple genres — culminating in an Awards Ceremony that has attracted internationally acclaimed and world-renowned nominees.

Already recognised as a BAFTA, BAFTA Cymru and BAFTA Scotland Qualifying Festival, CBFF’s new BIFA status marks another major endorsement of its growing international reputation and its long-standing commitment to championing independent filmmakers in Wales and around the world, it said.

This new recognition means eligible filmmakers screening at CBFF now have a new pathway toward qualification for the British Independent Film Awards, one of the UK’s most prestigious platforms for independent cinema.

The 2026 festival programme promises to be one of CBFF’s strongest yet, featuring exciting new events and special guests, including:

Special screening of Dream Horse (starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis and Dame Sian Phillips) celebrating 20 years of Ffilm Cymru

Screening of multi award winning Mr Burton (starring Toby Jones) following an exclusive audience discussion with acclaimed Welsh director Marc Evans

A special in-conversation event with celebrated actor Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London, Game of Thrones, Star Wars) hosted by Stifyn Parri

Screen Alliance Wales ‘Coffee Clinic’, offering valuable crew, training and industry opportunities for emerging creatives

Simon Howlett, Director of Festivals, Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, said:

“We are delighted that the UK’s foremost independent film awards, BIFA, has recognised the contribution CBFF makes in ensuring excellent independent films are seen on screen. We are thrilled that eligible films will now have the chance to qualify for BIFA’s prestigious awards.”

Stifyn Parri, Creative Producer, Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, said: