Carew Castle Triumphs Again as Visitor Attraction of the Year at Croeso Awards

Pembrokeshire’s Carew Castle has once again been named Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards.

The award, presented during a grand ceremony at Pembrokeshire College, recognises the Castle’s ongoing dedication to providing an exceptional visitor experience. The attraction team said the second consecutive win underscores Carew Castle’s commitment to excellence, from its welcoming guides to its expertly preserved grounds and engaging events, drawing visitors year-round.

Daisy Hughes, Manager of Carew Castle, said:

“Winning this award two years in a row is a testament to everyone involved in bringing Carew Castle to life – from the knowledgeable guides to the conservationists, dedicated team of volunteers, and our hardworking tearoom team. It’s truly a group effort, and we’re honoured to be recognised once more as one of Pembrokeshire’s premier attractions.”

The Castle has become a hub of excitement year-round, with special charm during the quieter winter months. Seasonal events like Glow, an enchanting Christmas light display, featuring rooms of the Castle dressed for the festivities and live musical performances, draw visitors of all ages. This festive season also includes Santa’s Grotto, a Christmas Needle Felting Workshop, and children’s Christmas Craft Workshops – ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy as the nights draw in.

Carew Castle is open daily from 11am to 3pm throughout the winter, with extended hours on Fridays through Sundays when Glow and Santa’s Grotto are in full swing.