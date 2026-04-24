Carew Castle Classic Car Show Returns for May Bank Holiday

Carew Castle is set to host its annual Classic Car Show on Monday 4 May, from 10am to 3pm.

The event will once again bring together a display of classic and vintage cars, motorbikes and military vehicles from across South Wales.

Alongside the vehicle displays, visitors can enjoy live music throughout the day from local folk band Razor Bill, as well as a mini fun fair with Pembrokeshire Attractions.

Food and drink will also be available throughout the day. Nest Tearoom will be open serving light lunches, homemade cakes and great coffee, while fresh bacon rolls will be on sale in the Walled Garden.

In addition to the Classic Car Show, families can also take part in Time Traveller’s Quest, a new treasure hunt running daily from Saturday 2 May between 10am and 4pm.

This self-led activity invites children and families to step into the past and embark on an adventure through the ages, travelling from the Iron Age to the Medieval and Elizabethan eras, and even into World War Two. Using a smartphone, participants can uncover the secrets hidden within Carew Castle’s ancient walls in an interactive journey through history.

The treasure hunt costs £2.50 per child, with normal admission fees applying. It is a bilingual Welsh and English activity and includes stepped access.

Daisy Hughes, Manager of Carew Castle, said:

“The Classic Car Show is always one of the most anticipated events in our calendar. It brings together a wonderful mix of heritage, community and family fun, and there is always a fantastic atmosphere on the day. With live music, fairground rides and plenty to explore around the site, it promises to be a brilliant Bank Holiday day.”

No advance booking is required.

The event is weather dependent and may be cancelled in the event of poor conditions.