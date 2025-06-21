Careers Adviser Wins National Award for Championing Neurodiverse Support

A Careers Wales adviser from Cardiff has won a prestigious national award for her work in making careers support more accessible for neurodivergent individuals.

Bethan Williams, who works within the Working Wales service, has been named winner in the “Career Development Professional Working in Non-Education Settings” category at the 2025 Careers Development Institute (CDI) Awards.

Bethan has been recognised for her work to improve support for neurodivergent customers. She designed an introductory support package that includes written and visual information to help customers feel more comfortable when visiting the careers centre for the first time.

The pack features a “Welcome Wall” with photos of staff, along with their names and job titles, so visitors can familiarise themselves with the team before their appointment. Customers are also shown who their adviser will be on the day, helping to reduce anxiety and create a welcoming environment.

In addition, Bethan played a leading role in organising a highly successful Inclusive Jobs Fair, held in Cardiff careers centre in January, which welcomed more than 240 attendees.

Bethan said:

“I’m absolutely over the moon to win this award. It means a lot to know the work I’ve done is making a real difference. “For many neurodivergent customers, visiting a careers centre can be overwhelming, so I wanted to create something that would make that experience more welcoming and less stressful. “I hope it encourages more people to access the support that is available to them. “We're now looking forward to organising and hosting the next inclusive jobs fair event.”

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said:

“We are thrilled that Bethan’s outstanding work has been recognised on a national stage. “Ensuring our services are accessible and supportive of neurodiverse individuals is essential for building a truly impartial and inclusive system. “We want to make sure that each and every one of our customers can make informed career choices with tailored support that recognises their individual strengths and needs. “We’re incredibly proud of Bethan and delighted to see her recognised at a national level.”

The 2025 CDI Awards ceremony took place at the Royal National Hotel in London, celebrating excellence in the careers development profession across the UK.