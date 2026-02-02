Care Workers Take the Lead in Designing New Uniform

Care workers at Hallmark Luxury Care Homes in Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil have helped design a new uniform which will now be rolled out across the organisation’s 22 care homes.

Local care workers were among more than 1,300 Hallmark team members involved in a year-long consultation process, helping to shape a uniform designed to keep care team comfortable and confident during long shifts.

The new uniform is part of a £550,000 investment in Hallmark’s care workforce.

The consultation also considered feedback from residents and relatives, highlighting the importance of care workers being easily identifiable.

Nye Brown, CEO of Hallmark Luxury Care Homes, said:

“Our care workers are the fabric of our organisation. By listening to those on the front line, we created a uniform that’s practical and supportive that works as hard as they do. When our teams feel comfortable and confident, it reassures residents and their families too.”

Care workers at Hallmark Greenhill Manor in Merthyr Tydfil said being involved in the design process made a meaningful difference.

Rachel Wittacker, a care worker at Greenhill Manor, said: