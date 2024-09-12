Care Team’s Walk Raises £15,000 for Tŷ

A team from children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan has raised more than £15,000 with a walking challenge.

In driving winds and heavy rain, nearly 30 nurses and members of the care team from Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice completed their 25km for 25 years fundraising challenge, walking from Roath Park in Cardiff to the hospice in Sully.

Supporters, including other hospice staff, family and friends, turned out in force all along the route and despite the terrible weather, spirits remained high throughout the eight-hour walk.

Deputy Lead Nurse and co-organiser of the walk, Meg Fears, said:

“The team were incredible and did everyone proud. Everyone at the support stations gave us a massive boost and kept us smiling. We couldn't have done it without our supporters. Also, the reception at the end was amazing. Finally, we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated so generously and helped us to raise so much money. “Our ambition is to raise money to get a new adapted vehicle to take children and young people out on trips and have access to different opportunities within the community. “What a great day and we are so proud of the amount of money that we have raised for this fantastic cause.”

Tŷ Hafan Chief Executive Irfon Rees said: