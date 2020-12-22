Care Provider Welcomes 35 New Staff to its 10 Year Club

Specialist healthcare provider, Ludlow Street Healthcare, has celebrated the end of a tough year by welcoming 35 team members into its 10 Year Club which honours all its long-serving team members.

Ludlow Street Healthcare specialises in providing care for adults over the age of 18 with complex mental health problems, autism, learning disabilities, and neuropsychiatric conditions including dementia and acquired brain injuries. Of its 1,100 staff, 145 have been with the company for over a decade, including 35 new additions to the 10 Year Club who are a mixture of clinical and support staff spread across the company’s services.

The organisation, which would usually toast the newest Club members at a celebratory dinner with all its other 10 Year staff, instead presented certificates and congratulatory bonuses to staff in their individual services.

Long-serving support worker at Heatherwood Court Hospital Alun Withers who reached his 10 year milestone with Ludlow Street Healthcare said:

“It’s been a very quick 10 years but the most enjoyable and testing 10 years of my 35 years in mental health, [with] great colleagues who go on and above their normal duties. Here’s to the next 10 years.”

Jairo Bejarano, who started with Ludlow Street Healthcare as a support worker but has risen through the ranks to become manager of one the organisation’s community homes, said:

“I’ve been working 15 years for Ludlow. I’m so grateful for the wonderful time, experience and memories I have collected in all those years.”

Recognising that its dedicated, multidisciplinary teams are the key to the success of its service users, the organisation continually invests in training for all its staff members and regularly reviews pay to ensure that staff receive some of the best pay rates in the sector.

Jane Watkins, Founder and Deputy Chair of Ludlow Street Healthcare, said:

“This year has been unlike any we have experienced as an organisation but our staff have continued to go above and beyond, even in the most testing of times.

“This latest group of staff to join the 10 Year Club has given us all a real boost and is a very positive way to end 2020. We look forward to next year’s 10 Year Club bash where we can safely celebrate the dedication of our brilliant team.”

Set up in 2005 by healthcare specialists, Ludlow Street Healthcare provides transition-focused healthcare and bespoke step-down services, including specialist assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, and education, throughout Wales and the South West of England. The organisation has developed a reputation for its person-centred approach, community-focused settings and specialist staff.

Since its inception, Ludlow Street Healthcare has supported and cared for over 800 people. For over a decade, it has worked in partnership with the NHS, developing services and investing in the necessary health infrastructure and staff training, to support patients on their journey to recovery and a more independent and fulfilling life, through step-down to community living – improving social integration and inclusion.