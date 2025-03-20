Care and Repair Agency’s Return to Penygroes Set to Boost Local Economy

An agency that helps older people to live independently is returning to its roots and providing an economic boost for a village in Gwynedd.

The 26-strong team at Canllaw is relocating from its current base at Parc Menai in Bangor to Penygroes, between Caernarfon and Porthmadog, where it started 35 years ago.

The organisation, a subsidiary company of North Wales housing association Grŵp Cynefin, assists homeowners and tenants in private sector housing aged 60 and over to live in comfort, safety and warmth by helping them with all kinds of improvements, adaptations and advice.

It started life as a department of the former Cymdeithas Tai Eryri housing association, providing a care and repair service in the old Arfon area when it was located at Gorffwysfa on Babtist Street in Penygroes and known to everyone as ‘Gofal a Thrwsio’.

Since then, it has evolved and grown to cover the whole of Gwynedd and Anglesey and rebranded as Canllaw.

Ten years ago, it became a subsidiary of Grŵp Cynefin following the merger between Tai Eryri and another housing association, Cymdeithas Tai Clwyd.

Canllaw helped more than 4,000 people last year and is part of a network of 13 similar agencies across Wales, largely funded by the Welsh Government.

Chief Officer Elfyn Owen said:

“We can give clients free advice and support to let them know what help is available, firstly to identify the work that needs to be done in the house, whether it’s a leaking roof, repairing the garden gate, rewiring the house, install new windows, adaptations in the house. “As well as the care and repair service where we provide advice and guidance, we have access to grants which means that we can carry out some of the smaller scale work ourselves free of charge. “In addition, we have staff who specialise in managing larger projects, so for example an extension that needs planning permission and compliance with building regulations. We charge a fee for that work so the client will either have to pay themselves or via a grant. “The work that’s done can have a hugely positive impact on the lives of the clients and the need for our services is increasing all the time because we have an ageing population, and the number of people aged over 85 is set to double over the coming years.”

The 11 people who work for the agency’s adaptations team, Canllaw Addasu, have already moved to their new premises on the Penygroes Industrial Estate.

The remaining 15 members of the Canllaw team will be relocating to Grwp Cynefin’s offices in the village before the end of the year.

The move has been welcomed by Cllr Craig ab Iago, who represents Penygroes on Cyngor Gwynedd and is the Cabinet member for Environment.

He said:

“This is fantastic news. The return of the Canllaw team to Penygroes will undoubtedly provide a significant and welcome economic boost for the area and it’s particularly fitting they are returning to where the care and repair service began all those years ago. “Canllaw plays a hugely important role in enabling people to live independently and remain in their own communities in homes that are safe, warm and with any necessary adaptations to ensure they are appropriate for their needs.”

According to Elfyn Owen, the decision to transfer the staff to Penygroes was bound to have a positive impact on the local economy.

He said:

“The fact that we’re going to have more people based there means there will be more people spending in local shops and with other local businesses. That’s a big part of the reasoning behind the decision to decamp to Penygroes, with everybody based within a stone’s throw of each other. “The other factor was that the Canllaw Addasu team needed more storage space which is available in the industrial unit, so it makes perfect sense on every level.”

Mel Evans, Chief Executive of Grŵp Cynefin, said: