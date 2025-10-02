Cardo Secures Planned Maintenance Contract with Social Landlord

A community-based housing association has appointed Cardo (Wales and West) as its partner for planned maintenance services across its homes.

The partnership will see Cardo deliver maintenance, scheduled upgrades, major works in empty homes, routine repairs, and out-of-hours emergencies across more than 2,800 of Caredig's homes in Swansea, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, and Neath and Port Talbot.

The contract, worth up to £8 million, will run for an initial two years, with an option to extend for a further two years.

As part of this contract, Cardo will also carry out a community benefits programme, delivering local jobs, apprenticeships, training and pre-employment support, and investment in Welsh SMEs. Additionally, they will provide funding and volunteering for vulnerable residents, and promote biodiversity through community and school projects.

Rhydian James, Managing Director at Cardo (Wales and West), said:

“We are proud to be partnering with Caredig to deliver a high-quality maintenance service that makes a real difference for residents. This contract reflects our commitment not only to maintaining homes to the highest standards but also to supporting the wider Caredig community through meaningful employment, apprenticeships, and local projects. “By working closely with Caredig, residents, and local groups, we aim to create lasting social, economic, and environmental benefits that improve the places people call home.”

Stuart Thomas, Head of Assets & Compliance at Caredig, said: