Cardo Group Enters Exclusive Agreement to Acquire Passive Fire Protection Specialist

Cardiff-based Cardo Group has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire the assets of Gunfire, a specialist provider of passive fire protection services.

The agreement provides Cardo with exclusive rights to complete the asset purchase of the Gunfire operations and, upon completion, will strengthen Cardo’s fire protection and compliance capabilities, broadening its service offering across a wider geographic footprint and supporting continued growth in building safety services for residential, commercial, and public sector clients.

With more than 25 years’ experience, Gunfire is a trusted provider of passive fire protection services, delivering specialist solutions for some of the UK’s most complex buildings, Cardo said.

Headquartered in Cambridgeshire, Gunfire operates nationally through one of the largest field-based compliance teams in the fire-stopping industry.

Tom Laws, Managing Director at Gunfire, said:

“This is a really positive step for Gunfire. Cardo provides the perfect platform for our business to continue to grow, support investment in our people and expand our reach, while building on the high standards and specialist expertise our clients rely on. “We’re proud of what we’ve built over the past 25 years, and joining Cardo creates new opportunities to strengthen our offering and deliver even greater value to clients.”

Liam Bevan, CEO of Cardo Group, said: