Cardo Group Completes Acquisition of EFS Systems (UK) Ltd

Cardo Group has completed the acquisition of specialist electrical and solar installation and maintenance business EFS Systems (UK) Ltd.

Founded in 2003, Merthyr Tydfil-based EFS Systems delivers complete electrical and engineering solutions, from feasibility and design through to installation and project completion across commercial, industrial and renewable sectors.

The acquisition further strengthens Cardo's self-delivery capability and expands its presence across Wales and the wider UK.

EFS Systems will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, ensuring continuity for customers and colleagues, while benefiting from Cardo's broader platform, resources and strategic direction.

Robert Hadley, Managing Director of EFS Systems (UK) Ltd, said:

“Since 2003, we've built a solid reputation for consistent delivery and a hands-on, responsive approach. We focus on providing clients with quality service and results they can rely on in every project we take on. “Being part of Cardo allows us to build on that foundation, with access to greater scale, support and opportunities, while continuing to deliver the high standards our clients expect.”

Liam Bevan, CEO of Cardo Group, said: