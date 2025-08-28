Cardiff’s Summer of Gigs Delivers Major Boost to City Centre Economy

Will Smith brought the house down at Cardiff Castle on Monday night in a Bank Holiday finale, closing out a record-breaking summer of live events that has delivered a major boost to the capital’s economy.

New city centre data* from retail analytics firm Beauclair shows that Cardiff city centre sales hit £44.1 million in July alone, marking a 15.6% increase compared to the same time last year. The data reflects the impact of a packed programme of gigs across venues including the Principality Stadium, Cardiff Castle, and Blackweir Fields.

Key findings from July include:

Entertainment sector sales rose 231.2%, reaching £4.69 million

Food & Drink sales climbed 20.1% to hit £18 million

Only 32.8% of spend came from Cardiff region residents, showing the city's powerful pull as a destination.

Spend from the UK outside Wales was up 67% to £9.7million, whilst spend from Wales but from outside of the Cardiff Capital Region was up 41% to £5.2million.

*stats are compared to July 2024.

FOR Cardiff, the city centre Business Improvement District, said the figures backed up what its member businesses had already been seeing on the ground: that major events bring not only culture and buzz, but serious economic benefit.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said:

“This summer has been nothing short of transformative for Cardiff and we expect the data for August to show a similar uplift to what we see here for July. Major shows drive demand across the city – from increased bookings for taxis and hotels, to extra shifts for hospitality staff, to new business for local suppliers, security teams, and event crews. They also help introduce first-time visitors to Cardiff, many of whom return for other breaks, business events, or future gigs. This kind of city-wide economic ripple effect turns cultural moments into long-term gains for Cardiff’s foundation economy.”

Becca Thomas, co-founder of Bacareto (an independent bar and restaurant in the city centre) said:

“This summer of music in Cardiff has been fantastic for us. We've really benefited from the influx of visitors to the city, as well as more visits from our regulars. Everyone has been excited to enjoy the gigs so the vibes have been great, and it’s been a chance to show off the city. The business has also seen a huge benefit, which is so important at a very tough moment for hospitality in general.”

This summer also reflected a wider trend: the rise of ‘gig-tripping’ – where fans build entire holidays around seeing their favourite artists. Cardiff’s central location, range of accommodation, and walkable live venues have made it a prime destination for both international visitors and UK gig-goers turning concerts into mini city breaks. The result is a clear uptick in hotel bookings, longer stays, and increased spend across the board.

Karen Matthews, GM of the Radisson Blu Cardiff, and member of Cardiff and District Hoteliers Association, said:

“We’ve seen an increase in guests coming to Cardiff not just for a night, but for long weekends built around major events. People are booking ahead, staying for two or three nights, and exploring the city in between gigs. From a hospitality perspective, it’s a huge opportunity, and one that Cardiff is now perfectly placed to capitalise on.”

Nick Saunders, founder of Depot Live (organisers of the Cardiff Castle and Blackweir Live events) said:

“Bringing live music to the heart of Cardiff is always special, but what’s blown me away this summer is seeing the knock-on effect it’s had. It shows just how powerful events can be in shaping the life of a capital. We’re proud that the gigs at the Castle and Blackweir have played a part in that story – it’s been incredible to watch Cardiff shine on such a big stage.”

With more major shows already announced for 2026, including Metallica at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading live event cities looks firmly set.