Cardiff’s St David’s Day Sessions put Welsh Music and Venues in the Spotlight

Cardiff will mark Dydd Gŵyl Dewi with a celebration of local music, culture and independent venues as special ‘St David’s Day Sessions’ take place across the city.

The programme, which runs from Friday 27 February to Sunday 1 March, brings together a series of live music events at independent grassroots venues alongside special Market Nights sessions hosted by bilingual local radio station, Radio Sudd, at the city’s historic Central Market.

Cardiff Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“Music has long been at the heart of Welsh culture, and it’s also central to our vision for Cardiff’s future. That’s why we wanted to create the St David’s Day Sessions – a modern, city-wide celebration rooted in Welsh culture and community.”

The council said that grassroots venues like Chapter, The Canopi, Fuel, Paradise Garden and Porter’s play a vital role in supporting local artists and nurturing Wales’s musical talent and are central to the celebration, hosting artists including Ani Glass, bilingual nu-metal band Celavi, and psychedelic rock band Spwci,

Alongside the venue programme, Cardiff Market will open its doors after dark for two nights of acoustic sessions and DJ sets under its famous glass roof. Blending music, street food from the market’s eclectic range of independent traders including The Bearded Taco, Ya Souvlaki, Bao Selecta, Ffwrnes Pizza and more, plus the unique atmosphere of one of Cardiff’s historic public spaces, Market Nights promises to be a special St David’s Day experience.

The St David’s Day Sessions are funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and form part of Cardiff Council’s Cardiff Music City work, which recognises music as a key part of the city’s cultural identity and aims to strengthen the local music ecosystem at all levels.

Further details about the St David’s Day Sessions are available here.