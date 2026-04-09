Cardiff’s St David’s Centre Hosts National Equality Engagement Ahead of Major Conference

St David’s Centre in Cardiff has hosted a public engagement initiative capturing real-time perspectives on equality, inclusion and belonging across Wales.

Led by Mastering Diversity CIC in partnership with Cardiff Life Magazine and WCS Agency, the activation brought together voices from across the UK and beyond, reflecting the diversity of Cardiff’s population and its growing international reach.

The filming formed part of a wider campaign ahead of the Mastering Diversity Conference 2026, set to take place in Cardiff, September 10th at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Members of the public were asked a series of questions including:

How equal is Wales today?

What makes people feel they belong?

What makes Wales stand out?

Organisers said the responses revealed a consistent theme – that Cardiff is widely seen as a city where people feel they belong and Wales is recognised as making meaningful progress on equality.

However, there remains a clear expectation for continued action and leadership, they added.

Contributors included Welsh athlete Kieran Jones and Nathan Martin, Regional Board Engagement Manager at NatWest, alongside residents, visitors, students, and professionals.

Organisers said the initiative highlights the role of major public spaces like St David’s Centre in supporting not only economic activity, but also wider social engagement.

Founder, multi-award-winning EDI Advisor, Bernie Davies, who is recently back from the United Nations CSW70 New York, said:

“This isn’t about ticking boxes. This is about listening to real people. And what they’re saying is clear. Progress is happening, but we’re not finished yet.”

St David’s Centre Deputy Director Richard Stephen-Knotts said:

“St David’s Centre welcomes millions of visitors each year, so it’s important we create space for conversations like this. It was fantastic to see such a diverse range of people sharing their views on equality and belonging.”

A series of video content and insights from the day will be released in the lead-up to the conference, contributing to a wider national and international conversation on equality and inclusion.