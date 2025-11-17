Cardiff’s Replacement Local Development Plan Moves Closer to Final Approval

More than 32,000 jobs and 26,400 new homes could be delivered in Cardiff by 2036 as Cardiff Council prepares to submit its Replacement Local Development Plan (Deposit Plan) to the Welsh Government for independent examination.

Following an eight-week consultation earlier this year, the council reviewed more than 1,000 representations from residents, organisations and stakeholders on the ‘Deposit Plan’ or full plan. These responses covered a variety of issues, including housing, transport, climate change, biodiversity and the Welsh language.

The ‘Deposit Plan’, previously approved by Cabinet in January, set out the key policies to deliver the aims and vision of the plan across a range of factors, from new jobs and homes to sustainable neighbourhoods, transport, and how the city will protect the environment and green infrastructure while reducing its carbon impact.

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, said:

“After careful consideration, the council has decided that no major changes are needed to the Deposit Plan and only minor edits are required to improve clarity and reflect updated information received. These changes do not affect the core policies of the Deposit Plan that has already been approved.”

The report and associated documents to Cabinet make clear that all 26,400 homes required in the plan can be delivered through brownfield sites and existing planning permissions or on land already identified for development in the current Local Development Plan. At least 6,000 affordable homes will be built across the city over the lifetime of the plan.

The council said that key elements of the success of the existing Local Development Plan (LDP) are:

All strategic LDP sites are under construction or have valid planning permission

Section 106 Agreements have been locked in

60% of the housing target has been completed – 20% is affordable housing across all developments

Employment targets have been surpassed

The Green Wedge has been protected

Brownfield ‘windfall’ sites are being delivered at scale and pace.

Key elements of the new plan include:

No new greenfield sites are identified as part of the RLDP

The green wedge will be retained

All employment land will be protected

Specific housing-led regeneration areas have been identified

High-density, mixed-use developments in sustainable locations have been chosen.

This means no new greenfield land will need to be found for housing as part of the proposed 1% growth strategy for the city up to 2036, which is considered an ambitious yet realistic level of growth.

Cllr Dan De’Ath continued:

“The RLDP, or Deposit Plan, will create over 32,000 jobs and 26,400 new homes, with 25% of these homes being affordable. Through the plan, we are promoting sustainable transport, with a target for 75% of journeys to be made by walking, cycling or public transport by 2030. We are supporting low-carbon developments and protecting Cardiff’s open spaces and green infrastructure, while enhancing biodiversity and building resilient communities. This will further enhance Cardiff as a sustainable city and help combat the ongoing threat from climate change.”

The Local Development Plan is a strategic land-use document setting out detailed policies to control development, identify areas for protection and promote a range of sites to ensure that the city’s growth can be managed sustainably.

If Cabinet approves the report, the council will submit the plan and supporting documents to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW). An independent inspector will review the plan and will hold hearings to discuss key issues identified, where council officers will be authorised to respond and make minor amendments if required.