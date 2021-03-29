Cardiff’s Quantum Achieves 100% in Assurance Audit for Fifth Year Running

Quantum Advisory, one of the UK's leading actuarial and pension consulting firms, has achieved the renewal of their Assurance Report with no exceptions for the fifth year running.

The week-long independent audits are undertaken annually to assess the internal controls of Quantum’s pension administration services and related IT controls, in accordance with the framework set out in the AAF 01/06.

The report is designed to allow Quantum’s clients, clients’ scheme auditors and prospective clients to understand the strength and effectiveness of its control environment, along with the continuing investment it makes in order to deliver an excellent service.

The report not only gives clients reassurance that they are receiving the best service possible, but also allows pension scheme trustees to fulfil their regulatory obligation to establish and review the internal controls relating to the administration of their pension agreement.

The framework describes the key controls procedures that have been put in place to meet industry requirements and follow best practice, and for the fifth year running, Quantum Advisory has achieved a perfect score by ensuring its control procedures are entirely up to standard.

Jemma Jurgenson, Head of Administration at Quantum Advisory, said:

“The assurance report not only reassures our clients, but also reaffirms our confidence in the design and effective operation of our pension administration, pension payroll, pension accounts and related IT service delivery. “To achieve the renewal with no exceptions again is a great success for us, particularly given the circumstances under which we have operated over the last year. “We were so fortunate that our administration and payroll teams adapted swiftly to a remote working environment and that we could make controlled but essential changes to our working practices to continue to uphold our service delivery.”

In addition to the AAF 01/06 certification, Quantum also hold ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditations.

Quantum Advisory, which has five offices across the UK, including Amersham, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, and London, provides pension and employee benefits services to employers, scheme trustees and members. For more information about your pensions, visit www.quantumadvisory.co.uk.