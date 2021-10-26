Cardiff’s Newest and Most Luxurious The Parkgate Hotel Opens its Doors

Following a two-year redevelopment, the 170-bedroom hotel combines stylish innovation with the elegance of yesteryear as it breathes new life into two of the city centre’s most historic buildings – the former Head Post Office and the old County Court.

Located within a stone’s throw of Principality Stadium on Westgate Street, The Parkgate Hotel is a pioneering collaboration between the Welsh Rugby Union, property developer Rightacres, and The Celtic Collection, the group behind the iconic Celtic Manor Resort.

The hotel’s management team is excited to be unveiling Cardiff’s latest luxury destination and welcoming the first guests to enjoy the exceptional facilities, which include the chic Sorting Room restaurant, elegant tea lounges and a rooftop spa with views over the city skyline.

Hotel Manager Brady Smith said:

“I’ve worked in hospitality all my life, starting as an apprentice, and I’ve never been so excited. The beautiful restoration of these iconic heritage buildings has exceeded all our expectations and the last piece in the jigsaw is the guests – we can’t wait to start delivering exceptional experiences in this stunning setting.”

Also joining The Celtic Collection as part of the management team at The Parkgate are Sales Director Nicola Edmunds, Facilities Manager Dean Winston and Housekeeping Manager Deborah Collins.

Moving to the new Cardiff hotel from previous roles within the Collection are Head Chef Justin Llewellyn, Spa Manager Chloe Simpson, Front Office Manager Phillippa Kadam and Food & Beverage Manager Louise Juniper. In all, 80 permanent jobs have been created at the hotel with additional seasonal, casual posts anticipated.

The Parkgate HotelotelHotel opens on schedule in time for the Autumn Nations Series of Wales international rugby matches and will provide hospitality packages including an overnight stay, pre-match and post-match hospitality in the hotel’s grand function suite, and stadium seats, starting with Saturday’s big clash against New Zealand.

With all-day menu options, the hotel will provide alluring spaces to meet and drink, dine and relax, as well as the city centre’s finest place to stay. Event spaces include the versatile Postmaster Suite, holding up to 432 people, and the more intimate Telegraph Room, an elegant private dining or meeting space for up to 50 people with an open view to the theatre kitchen.

Dating from the turn of the 20th Century, the most striking period features of the old Post Office and County Court buildings have been brought out in a careful restoration and the hotel’s branding reflects its rich heritage.

For more information and reservations, visit the website.