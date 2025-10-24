Cardiff’s Mayoral Charity Appeal Raises £14,412

The annual Lord Mayor of Cardiff’s charity appeal has raised more than £14,000.

Despite the passing of Cllr Jane Henshaw in the first few months of office, her wishes that her 2024/25 Lord Mayor’s appeal should benefit Cardiff Food Bank – which has its offices and storage facilities in Splott – were taken up by incoming Lord Mayor, Helen Lloyd Jones.

Reflecting on that period, former Lord Mayor, Cllr Lloyd Jones, said:

“We all thought the world of Jane, and it just felt that by helping the appeal, we were doing what she would have wanted us to do. “It wasn’t a conventional year. Fundraising was put into abeyance during the early part of the year. Nevertheless, collectively the fundraising events, and donations from businesses enabled us to raise £14,412.76. “There are so many brilliant memories, the best home baked cakes ever in St Mellons, the Christmas Jumpers and Pizzas in the Post Office along Penarth Road, the Quiz in the Banqueting Hall in Cardiff Castle, the dancing grannies at the Hindu Temple and a fabulous Fashion Show lead by volunteers from Rhiwbina in the Undercroft in the Castle come to mind. “My granddaughters’ favourite photo of me as Lord Mayor was with the Easter Bunny at LlwynFedw Gardens where I thought the ukulele band was terrific. “So many people to thank, so much kindness, we really wanted to do our Jane proud.”

This year, for Cllr Adrian Robson’s term of office, there is a Lord Mayor’s website that promotes the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities, the Forget Me Not Chorus and the Rescue Hotel.