Cardiff’s Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement in 2023, and Ranks Among UK’s Best

The air quality data for 2023 shows that Cardiff's air is getting cleaner, with annual average concentrations of pollutants well below legal limits.

This improvement was recently noted by Auto Trader, which ranked Cardiff in the top 10 UK cities for best air quality, making it the only Welsh city to receive this accolade.

To monitor air pollution, the council uses various air quality monitoring stations that track pollutants like Nitrogen Dioxide (NO 2 ) and Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5). Legal limits are set for NO 2 and PM 10 , and local authorities in Wales must monitor and report their findings to the Welsh Government annually.

Key findings from the 2023 data include:

Automatic Monitoring Sites : Prior to May 2023, four sites (Fredrick Street, Richards Terrace, Castle Street, and Lakeside Primary School) were compliant with NO2, PM10, and PM2.5 levels. An additional 45 sites installed in May 2023 also showed compliance.

: Prior to May 2023, four sites (Fredrick Street, Richards Terrace, Castle Street, and Lakeside Primary School) were compliant with NO2, PM10, and PM2.5 levels. An additional 45 sites installed in May 2023 also showed compliance. Non-Automatic Monitoring Sites : Data from 135 sites monitoring NO2 showed compliance with air quality standards, with a 37% decrease in NO2 emissions since 2019. Average NO2 concentrations were lower than during the pandemic.

: Data from 135 sites monitoring NO2 showed compliance with air quality standards, with a 37% decrease in NO2 emissions since 2019. Average NO2 concentrations were lower than during the pandemic. Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs): Cardiff has four AQMAs (City Centre, Stephenson Court, Ely Bridge, and Llandaff). The latest data shows improvements in all AQMAs, with pollutant concentrations below legal limits.

Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning, and Transport at Cardiff Council, said: