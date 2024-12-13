Cardiff’s Air Quality Sees Significant Improvement in 2023, and Ranks Among UK’s Best

The air quality data for 2023 shows that Cardiff's air is getting cleaner, with annual average concentrations of pollutants well below legal limits.
This improvement was recently noted by Auto Trader, which ranked Cardiff in the top 10 UK cities for best air quality, making it the only Welsh city to receive this accolade.
To monitor air pollution, the council uses various air quality monitoring stations that track pollutants like Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5). Legal limits are set for NO2 and PM10, and local authorities in Wales must monitor and report their findings to the Welsh Government annually.
Key findings from the 2023 data include:
- Automatic Monitoring Sites: Prior to May 2023, four sites (Fredrick Street, Richards Terrace, Castle Street, and Lakeside Primary School) were compliant with NO2, PM10, and PM2.5 levels. An additional 45 sites installed in May 2023 also showed compliance.
- Non-Automatic Monitoring Sites: Data from 135 sites monitoring NO2 showed compliance with air quality standards, with a 37% decrease in NO2 emissions since 2019. Average NO2 concentrations were lower than during the pandemic.
- Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs): Cardiff has four AQMAs (City Centre, Stephenson Court, Ely Bridge, and Llandaff). The latest data shows improvements in all AQMAs, with pollutant concentrations below legal limits.
Cllr Dan De'Ath, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning, and Transport at Cardiff Council, said:
“Poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK and, after smoking, the second-biggest threat. Exposure to air pollution reduces life expectancy and increases the risk of heart disease, strokes, respiratory diseases, lung cancer, and other conditions. Public Health Wales estimates that 1,100 avoidable deaths annually are linked to NO2 exposure.
“Although the 2023 data is encouraging, any form of air pollution is harmful to health, and we must continue improving Cardiff's air quality. The council has taken steps to reduce pollutants, including introducing electric buses, retrofitting buses, implementing taxi mitigation measures, and improving cycling and walking routes, which all play a part in improving the air that we breathe and helping our health outcomes.
“The council made significant changes to traffic flow on Castle Street over the past few years, which has seen NO2 levels reduce from over 40 µg/m3 to 33 µg/m3, well within legal limits. I'm delighted to reveal that Welsh Government has confirmed funding to make these changes permanent, which will improve the street scene and ensure this good work reducing pollution is maintained and improved.
“In summary, Cardiff's air quality improved significantly in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels and is lower than levels experienced during the pandemic. While this is encouraging, more work is needed. Everyone can help reduce pollutants by using public transport, cycling, or walking, which will also help reduce our carbon footprint and combat climate change.”