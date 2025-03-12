Cardiff Wine Passport Set to Return for 2025

The Cardiff Wine Passport is back for a new 2025 edition, inviting wine lovers to sip on a selection of handpicked wines – and even some wine cocktails – created exclusively for holders of the passport.

The Cardiff Wine Passport allows wine explorers to purchase a physical ‘passport’ which can be used to claim six handpicked glasses of wine at six venues of their choice, over six weeks – earning stamps for their passports as they go.

The first 2025 edition of the Cardiff Wine Passport will cost £30, and there are a total of 10 city centre venues to choose from. As with previous editions, the passport also offers a choice of two ‘pairings’ at each venue – for an extra cost, passport holders can add a suggested small plate which has been chosen to match their glass of wine or cocktail.

The Cardiff Wine Passport has a limited run of 800 passports and goes on sale on Friday 14th March. It will be valid from the 16th March for six weeks from Sunday to Thursday, with the following independent venues taking part:

Terra Mare: Terra Mare are offering up two Venetian wines, paired with the mushroom arancini or their bruschetta with anchovies, Stracciatella and basil.

The Cardiff Wine Passport was created by Cardiff born wine-lover and independent PR consultant Jane Cook, as a way to showcase some of the city’s best independent bars & restaurants – places that she says can sometimes be overlooked in favour of big-name chains. Since the first pilot in 2022, the Cardiff Wine Passport has injected more than £50,000 of revenue into Cardiff’s independent hospitality businesses, said Jane.

The 2025 edition is sponsored by Cardiff Wine Festival.