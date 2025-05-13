Cardiff Wine Festival Returns for its Fourth Year

The Cardiff Wine Festival will return for its fourth edition next week.

Taking place on May 16 and 17, with two days of wine tastings across three sittings, the Cardiff Wine Festival is organised by Cardiff Wine Events – a collaboration between independent wine merchants WinesnVines and restaurant operator Vinitalia.

This year, the event has moved to a new home at The Hilton.

The walk-around event will showcase more than 300 wines and spirits with special food pairings, with attendees able to taste and purchase the products. With a number of Italian producers flying over especially to showcase their wines, Wales based importers Spanish Wines will also have a big presence at this year’s event, joined by many of their favourite producers from Spain.

In addition, the 2025 Cardiff Wine Festival will feature a programme of masterclasses, local artists, and a wine raffle which will raise money for the organiser’s chosen charity, Cardiff City Hospice. A collaboration with Owen from My Cocktail Bible will also see him managing the bar area and creating some one-off wine cocktails, using local spirit brands such as those from Hensol Castle Distillery.