Cardiff Welcomes Fiji Rugby Team at Civic Reception Ahead of Historic Summer Fixture

Cardiff has officially welcomed the Fiji national rugby squad to the city at a civic reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of Cardiff.

Held at the Hilton Hotel, the reception brought together players, coaches and senior representatives from Fiji Rugby Union alongside civic leaders, diplomats and representatives from Wales’ sporting and business communities.

The event marked the start of Fiji’s visit to the UK ahead of their Nations Championship fixtures, including the inaugural match at the Cardiff City Stadium on July 4, where Fiji will be the designated home side.

The Right Honourable The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Councillor Michael Michael, said:

“It was a privilege to welcome the Fiji rugby squad to Cardiff and to celebrate the deep connection our nations share through rugby. “Sport has a tremendous power to bring people together and the reception was a wonderful opportunity to showcase our city’s hospitality, and to further strengthen the friendship between Wales and Fiji.”

Cardiff Council Leader, Cllr Chris Weaver, said:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming Fiji to Cardiff for the inaugural match of the Nations Championships. There’s always a warm welcome for visitors here and we’re looking forward to making the team and visiting rugby fans feel right at home. “Cardiff is world-renowned for hosting major sports event and this promises to be another great occasion, drawing thousands of visitors into the city to boost the economy, and enjoy a unique opportunity to experience authentic Fijian culture in the heart of the Welsh capital.”

During the reception the Fiji squad delivered a traditional hymn, offering a powerful reflection of the nation’s culture and identity. Civic gifts were also exchanged, reinforcing the strong ties between Cardiff and Fiji.

As part of their time in the city, the Fiji squad will be engaging with local communities, including visiting local schools. A wider visit programme, including a Trade and Investment Symposium, will bring together representatives from business, government and industry to explore future opportunities for collaboration between Wales and Fiji.