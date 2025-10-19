Cardiff Volunteer Awards Return for the Seventh Year

The Cardiff Volunteer Awards are set to return to celebrate the volunteering community in the city.

For the seventh-year running, the annual flagship event organised by Cardiff Third Sector Council (C3SC) will highlight and celebrate acts of kindness in communities through volunteering and the positive differences this brings to people’s lives.

The event will take place from 3:30pm on Thursday 27 November 2025 at Portland House, 113-116 Bute Street, Cardiff, CF10 5EQ and online via Zoom.

Last year's event was attended by more than 200 people.

Wales & West Housing will once again be lead sponsors for this year’s ceremony. Other sponsors are Euroclad, CentreGreat, The Open University in Wales, UtilityAid, Orbits IT and VividBlock.

Sheila Hendrickson-Brown, CEO at C3SC, said:

“It is genuinely heartwarming to hear how people from all walks of life go above and beyond to volunteer in a huge range of different ways to make a positive difference in people’s lives. It is great to be reminded that so many people are freely giving their time to do good things that help people in their communities – the Cardiff Volunteer Awards is our unique opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate that and to say thank you.”

Areatha Comanescu of The Birth Partner Project, Winner of the Volunteer Coordinator of the Year category at last year’s Awards, said:

“Having the commitment I put into my work acknowledged was very much appreciated. To then be selected as a finalist and go on to win the category was all pretty emotional for me. I truly care and strongly believe in the work of The Birth Partner Project. We have a wonderful team of volunteers – Birth Partners, drop in volunteers and, of course, trustees. Being a volunteer has had a huge impact on me in terms of my personal growth.”

The awards ceremony will begin with lunch and networking and a chance to meet and welcome nominees and guests and is followed by the ceremony and announcement of the nominees and winners.

Nominations remain open until Sunday 2 November 2025 at 11:59pm.