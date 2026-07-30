Cardiff University Secures Defence Alliance Membership

Cardiff University has secured membership of a major new alliance designed to support UK defence and strengthen national security.

The Defence Universities Alliance (DUA) is a new Ministry of Defence (MoD)- led alliance of 35 of the UK’s leading research-intensive universities.

It is a strategic network of UK Universities who are committed to partnering with the MoD, the UK Armed Forces, the Office of the Chief Scientific Advisor for National Security, and the wider defence sector.

This represents a significant shift towards a coordinated national approach to defence research, innovation, and skills. The 35 academic and research institutions, and Universities UK will help address defence and national security challenges, create a thriving network of defence research expertise, and drive a skilled workforce across Wales and the UK.

The founding members will work with the MoD to help shape and design the DUA and its governance structures, creating an alliance that benefits both the defence and the UK Higher Education sectors.

Luke Pollard MP, Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, said:

“As we prepare for warfighting readiness, working with universities, students and innovators boosts skills and helps keep our country safe. “The Defence Universities Alliance will create meaningful connections between students, academia and defence, boosting research, skills and defence expertise across the UK to strengthen industry. Universities play a key role in innovating and supporting defence, and the DUA helps marshal those efforts.”

He continued:

“In this new era of threat our £182 million defence skills package is helping to create opportunities for students, apprentices and young people, making sure our historic £298 billion defence investment is an engine for growth across the UK, and building on the more than 272,000 industry jobs supported by MOD spending.”

Cardiff University’s President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Larner said:

“Cardiff University has a long-standing and strategic presence in defence and security and is already doing our bit to help secure national resilience. “Becoming a founding member of the DUA is significant for Cardiff – and for Wales – as well as a ringing endorsement of our academics’ outstanding research in defence and security. Our research spans data and intelligence for security, AI and cybersecurity, advanced materials and engineering systems, chemical threat detection, human factors, and defence medicine – all helping the UK to remain safe in an ever fractured and insecure world.”

Professor Larner continued:

“Our strengths across the social sciences, health, psychology, media, engineering, and computing allow holistic contributions in an era shaped by cyber threats, AI, disinformation, climate risks, and geopolitical instability, were all vital in securing our membership. “This leaves the University well-placed to drive the technologies, talent, and societal capacity required for the ever growing and emerging defence and national security challenges.”

The university enjoys long-standing relationships with major industry organisations including Airbus, Thales, BAE Systems, and many others offering important research opportunities and student placements.

It contributes to the pipeline of talent into defence and national security careers through a programme of promotion, employer engagement, and targeted careers support, ensuring students are fully aware of opportunities across government, industry, and the wider defence sectors.

The university also offers tailored employability support for forces veterans and students through our Career Confident programme in Student Futures. Veterans receive personalised one-to-one support from a dedicated Project Officer, helping them translate prior military experience into civilian career pathways and build confidence in navigating recruitment across industry, government, and the armed forces.

Cardiff University signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2019 and achieved Gold status in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme in 2020 in recognition of the support for armed forces staff and students, including their families.

The university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise, Professor Roger Whitaker, who will lead the university’s DUA membership, added:

“Joining the Defence Universities Alliance reflects Cardiff University's commitment to applying world-class research to some of society's most pressing challenges. It will create new opportunities for our staff and students in a domain that is increasingly important to Wales and UK. “Through expertise across engineering, AI, cyber, compound semiconductors, social sciences, psychology and other disciplines, we can help develop the knowledge, technologies, skills and partnerships that will strengthen the UK's future security and prosperity. “Cardiff can make a strong contribution to the DUA from the outset through its scale, reach, and partnerships across the sector, including collaboration through the Wales Innovation Network and GW4 universities. We are pleased to already contribute to the Wales Defence and Security Cluster through engagement with its co-Chairs, alongside University representation on each of the five Cluster working groups.”

Professor Whitaker added:

“Cardiff’s founding role within the South Wales compound semiconductor cluster is also significant, given the growing recognition of semiconductors as critical national infrastructure with applications across defence, telecommunications, AI, space, and economic security. “I am delighted that we have been chosen as a founding partner and I look forward to working alongside the other partner universities to drive forward this crucial area of work.”

By signing the Defence Universities Alliance Charter, the founding 35 members will commit to help grow defence research, promote careers in defence and foster collaboration and partnerships between academia, defence, and national security community.

By bringing together government, academia, and industry in a more strategic and coordinated way, the Alliance will help ensure the UK has the research capability, skills base, and resilience required to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Professor Tim Dafforn, Chief Scientific Advisor, Ministry of Defence, said:

“The Defence Universities Alliance represents a genuinely transformative step forward in how Defence partners with the UK’s world-leading academic sector. By bringing together our shared expertise, ambition and innovation, the Alliance will help us tackle some of the most complex challenges facing Defence at a strategic level. I am incredibly excited about the opportunities this creates. “The DUA will fundamentally change the way Defence, universities and industry work together – strengthening our national security, creating strategic advantage and supporting growth to deliver better outcomes for the UK.”

Vivienne Stern, CEO of Universities UK, said:

“The UK is changing rapidly and so is what the country needs from its universities. By equipping students with the skills needed for the defence sector jobs of tomorrow and carrying out cutting edge research, universities have an integral role in our national security. “Universities are committed to backing the nation’s security, with almost 100 applying to be part of the DUA. The UK’s defence and university sectors have a proud history of working in partnership to strengthen Britain’s defence capability and keep communities safe. “We look forward to the new opportunities that the DUA will bring for scaling up strategic partnerships to develop future talent, research and innovation.”

Libby Hackett, Chief Executive of the Russell Group, said: