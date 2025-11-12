Cardiff to Host Opening Match in UEFA EURO 2028

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the opening match in the UEFA European Football Championships in 2028.

The tournament will be the biggest sporting event the UK and Ireland have ever jointly hosted. It will be the first international men’s football tournament to be fully hosted in the UK and Ireland since UEFA EURO ’96, when England staged the competition.

The final will be held at Wembley.

The UK Government is investing up to £557 million into hosting the tournament. Following an updated and upgraded independent assessment, UEFA EURO 2028 is now predicted to deliver £3.2 billion of socio-economic benefits across the UK, creating jobs, driving regional growth, and bringing a surge of international visitors.

Governments and football partners across the UK and Ireland have committed around £45 million to a social impact fund for UEFA EURO 2028, with the UK Government contributing £23 million to deliver initiatives. This investment will fund programmes that will have ‘togetherness' at its heart, the UK Government said.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“It is fantastic news that Cardiff will host the opening match of the Euro 2028 championships. Wales is set to benefit from the spotlight and visitor numbers that come with hosting a major event. “I am proud that the UK Government supported the successful bid to bring the Euros here and I’m looking forward to the wonderful memories that will be made right here in Wales.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a special event at 10 Downing Street attended by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and England international Tyrone Mings.

The UK Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock also chaired a meeting attended by Ministerial representatives from the Welsh Government as well as the Government of Ireland, Northern Ireland Executive and Scottish Government as well as UEFA to discuss the successful delivery of the tournament and how plans are progressing.

UK Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:

“UEFA EURO 2028 involves us working closely together across governments so that we can put on the best football tournament in a generation that benefits people right across the UK and Ireland – uniting communities and giving them something to be proud of. “Although the host nations may end up competing against each other on the pitch, off the pitch we will be working as one team to make the tournament a roaring success.”