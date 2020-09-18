Cardiff Technology Startup Expands With Two Senior Hires

Recruitment Technology startup Talent Ticker defy the market slowdown to continue to grow significantly during COVID-19

Following on from a series of high-profile customer wins, Talent Ticker has hired Paul Weathersby in the position of Managing Director and Max Mitcham as a Sales Director. Paul and Max bring significant software leadership experience and will guide Talent Ticker’s international scale-up, projected to lead to a 50% increase of the 23-employee workforce over the coming quarter.

Paul Weathersby joins Talent Ticker from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he led Product Management for the UK. Paul brings with him over 20 years of experience within software platform leadership, joining LexisNexis following their acquisition of Tracesmart, a software company Paul co-founded in 1999.

Max Mitcham brings significant software sales experience, having lead market intelligence firm Meltwater’s Client Acquisition team in Manchester whilst serving as an MD.

Talent Ticker CEO Nick Vaughan welcomed the new starters:

“At Talent Ticker we pride ourselves in hiring the best possible people, and this is no exception. We consider Paul and Max starting as a significant signal of intent. With the talent we have on board and the significant steps our AI has made, we are ready to aggressively expand international sales and continue to invest in our Cardiff Head Office.”

Paul Weathersby said:

“I see huge potential in the business, due to its very talented workforce and use of latest technologies. I’m really looking forward to pushing boundaries further and realising the full potential of the technology with our customers.”

Max Mitcham added:

“I am in no doubt that Talent Ticker is Wales’ most exciting startup. The product has the flexibility to offer our customers a wide range of insights across different markets, there really is nothing else like it.”

Talent Ticker is an AI driven market intelligence software designed for the recruitment industry, they help recruiters save time and discover opportunities before their competitors. With clients in the UK, China, America and Mainland Europe Talent Ticker are one of the most exciting startups currently operating in the UK.