Cardiff Tech Startup Named Regional Finalist for UK StartUp Awards 2026

Cardiff-based Alerte Universal has been named a regional finalist for Wales in the UK StartUp Awards 2026 in the Global StartUp of the Year category.

The business was selected from over 2,000 entries across the country for its innovative approach to safety and security.

More than 900 businesses have been shortlisted for this year's UK StartUp Awards across ten nations and regions. The contribution of these firms, all of which were started in the last three years, is significant, having created nearly 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of more than £150 million.

Alerte Universal is a technology firm dedicated to saving lives and protecting property. Founded by James Useghan in response to growing concerns regarding the insecurity of people and assets, the business provides a digital safety net for individuals aged eight and upwards. By leveraging mobile technology, the startup aims to ensure that help is accessible when it is needed most.

James said:

“Being named a finalist in Wales for Global StartUp of the Year is a testament to the hard work of our team and our commitment to making the world a safer place. We are incredibly proud to represent our region and look forward to the upcoming regional final. The prospect of taking our mission to the national stage at Ideas Fest in September 2026 is a huge motivation for us.”

The UK StartUp Awards, founded by Frankie James and Professor Dylan Jones-Evans as part of Ideas Community, is the UK's largest independent startup awards programme. Now in its fifth year, the awards received over 2,000 entries in 2026. Regional winners go on to compete at the national final, held at Ideas Fest on 9th-10th September 2026 at Champneys, Tring, Hertfordshire.

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, co-founder of the UK StartUp Awards, said: