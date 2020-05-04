Cardiff Tech Firm Enables Business Continuity for Estate Agents

Homehere, a new digital lead conversion system designed for estate agents, has launched early to help keep estate agents working during the Covid-19 outbreak thanks to its remote working capabilities.

Its Cardiff-based software team has worked around-the-clock to launch earlier than planned to help agents navigate the near-complete shut-down of the sector. It is now offering free use of the technology to any UK estate agent who wants to use its capabilities during the lockdown.

John Curley of Homehere explained:

“Agents have had to furlough staff, close branches and basically shut up shop, yet there is continuing demand in the market, particularly in lettings, as we are still seeing steady lead volumes from the major portals. This is particularly frustrating for agents dependent on ageing technology or those managing leads solely through email and branch interaction”. “Where Homehere helps is that its always-on automation and communication tools do most of the leg work, including initial contact, qualification, scheduling of video viewings and progression through the pipeline. There is no time wasted chasing bad leads as all motivated movers are identified and progressed digitally. The volume and quality of the portals’ leads is tracked and reported, allowing agents to plan their portal marketing spend for the future.”

An early adopter of the system is Jeffrey Ross Estate Agents in Cardiff. Ross Hooper-Nash, founder and MD explains:

“In line with Government requirements, all our offices have been closed for a number of weeks now, so I am genuinely delighted to see we are at 80% of turnover compared to this period last year with less than 20% of our staff. This was made possible by Homehere’s technology and the growing acceptance of mobile video viewings.” “Homehere is proving vital for us, with current lockdown staffing levels. Within minutes of a portal enquiry, every lead is contacted, pre-qualified and can book a video viewing in line with our availability. Automated emails and text messages support the process. This happens around the clock. with no staff intervention, and immediately assures our customers that we're open for business.”

Agents interested in signing up for the service should visit the company's website and start the sign-up process online. Agents can be operational in under 30 minutes with appropriate technical guidance.

More information here: http://www.homehere.co