Cardiff Storage Company Wins Prestigious European Award

Innovative Cardiff Storage Company, blue self storage, has won the European Storage Container Facility of the Year 2021 for its Llanishen site.

The award was announced at the Federation of European Self Storage Associations (FEDESSA) Awards, held in Birmingham this week.

The FEDESSA Conference & Trade Show is the industry event for all organisations operating within the self storage sector.

The awards are the very pinnacle for many in the industry, with each of the categories being highly contested each year. There were six awards and Blue Self Storage triumphed in the ‘Container Facility of the Year’ category.

Commenting on the win, MD Chris Bryan said

“We’re incredibly proud of the award – especially after our Llanishen site has only been open for just over a year. That’s an incredible achievement and we’d like to congratulate and thank all our hard-working staff for their efforts in successfully launching and running the site since June 2020.”

Dean Daly, Operations Manager added