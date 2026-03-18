Cardiff Science Landmark Techniquest Celebrates 40 Years

Techniquest – the UK’s first purpose-built, hands-on science discovery centre – is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The brainchild of Professor John Beetlestone and his colleagues from Cardiff University, the aim was to make exploring the world of science, technology, engineering and maths fun and accessible, giving young people the opportunity to learn through play and to experience science in a completely new way.

Starting in 1986 in a room in the old British Gas Showroom in Cardiff’s city centre, the charity moved in 1988 to a temporary home in the then newly developed Cardiff Bay area.

It later settled into a more permanent, award-winning building on the waterfront in 1995.

Since opening, Techniquest has welcomed more than seven million visitors and engaged with schools across the country. In the last three years alone, Techniquest has worked with almost 50,000 people in the community and inspired over 71,000 children on school trips to the science discovery centre in Cardiff Bay, securing funding for more than 22,500 of them to enjoy their visit free of charge.

The impact has been felt globally too, in the form of exhibits created and engineered for science centres worldwide, in training and expertise shared and through international exhibitions and outreach projects delivered.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Dan O’Toole, said:

“As a child, I remember visiting Techniquest and being utterly mesmerised by the world it seemed to open up to me. I’m convinced it played a part in shaping my own path, eventually leading me to study chemistry at the University of Bath. What I didn’t realise at the time was just how far Techniquest’s influence reached. With its own workshop creating curious contraptions and experts supporting science centres across the UK and even around the world, its impact was remarkable. “Today, Techniquest’s focus has had to become more measured. For many years the charity received over £1 million annually in public funding from the Welsh Government, but that support has reduced year on year over the past decade and is set to be withdrawn entirely this year. As a result, Techniquest now relies heavily on ticket sales and commercial venue hire to sustain its work with schools and communities. “But despite these financial challenges, our ambition remains unchanged. Techniquest continues to play a vital role in opening pathways for young people, bringing science to life and helping them imagine different futures for themselves. At its heart, it’s about inspiring curiosity. I firmly believe the world is a better place when people are curious enough to ask questions, seek understanding, and keep learning.”

The overarching theme for the celebrations is 40 years of discovery, where elements of the past, present and future of Techniquest will be key to the content it plans to share throughout the year. A variety of special occasions are being organised, culminating in a birthday party ― for those most closely involved with the science discovery centre ― taking place on Thursday 12 November 2026.

Sue Wardle, CEO of Techniquest, said:

“As we celebrate the past, present and future of Techniquest this year, we’re genuinely excited by the range of different experiences we’ll be able to share with everyone. Over the Easter holidays, our new space on the second floor will be available for all our visitors to use: the Bradbury Create & Shape Zone gives families a chance to explore and get creative together ― with Spirographs, Lego, recycled materials to get hands-on with model-building and more, all set up to spark creativity and curiosity in equal measure. “Then in the summer, we’ll be introducing new exhibits to the floor ready for the school holidays, with a special preview weekend on 11 & 12 July 2026. There will be some past old favourites, often requested by visitors ― like the Mirror Maze and Head on a Plate, alongside brand new music-based pieces that lean into our focus on the conversation between science and the arts. There will be a live science show, hands-on lab workshops and extra Planetarium experiences too. “In September, we hope to unveil an amazing, six-metre suspended artwork of the Earth by Luke Jerram: ‘Gaia’. If funding bids are successful, it would be the first permanent installation of its kind in Wales and would take permanent pride of place in our original exhibition hall. We’re really excited by the prospect of bringing this inspiring installation to our visitors, as it would allow us to share our passion for the planet and the environment in a powerful new way, and to explore how we can help create a better future for generations to come. “Finally, in the autumn we look to the future, when we launch our new Mobile Science Experience that will reach out to secondary schools, festivals and other community events, focusing on skills and careers but delivered through an exciting, memorable experience. We are extremely grateful to the Moondance Foundation for believing in this project and making this dream a reality — and for the imaginations and technical wizards at Aivaf who are building the vision with us.”

Techniquest will also be introducing some important ticketing initiatives this year.

Gareth McTiffin, Experiences Director at Techniquest, explained:

“We’re bringing back the much-loved Annual Pass, so that visitors can return as many times as they like within a year, including through the peak holiday periods. It’s been something many people have asked for, so we’re glad to be able to reintroduce it from Friday 27 March 2026. Now known as the Premium Pass, we’ll be offering it with a 40% discount off the usual price for the first 40 days from its official launch date, to help everyone celebrate our 40th birthday. “New concessions for Blue Light Cardholders will be introduced from the Easter holidays too, ensuring that key workers are able to save on their visits to us in future. Another change from the end of March is that a General Admission ticket to Techniquest will grant full access to the entire centre, including our Bradbury Create and Shape Zone, the Science Theatre, and all exhibition areas. Visitors will also continue to have the option to add premium experiences in the Planetarium and KLA Lab.”

Throughout the year, visitors will also be able to experience live science demos and workshops taking place on the main exhibition floor, as well as a variety of STEM and sustainability advocacy partners joining in to interact with them too.

The centre is also asking anyone with memories they would like to share of childhood trips to Techniquest or any comments about experienceshad through Techniquest to contribute them via the website techniquest.org, where they can be added to the Memories Page, or by emailing info@techniquest.org.