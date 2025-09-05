Cardiff Roadshow to Showcase Digital Property Exchange Platform

A digital property exchange platform is launching its full proposition to the UK market through a series of regional roadshows.

To officially launch and showcase its platform, PEXA is hosting six regional roadshows to give conveyancers, lenders and other market stakeholders an early view of its platform. Starting in Leeds on the 9th September, and visiting Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Exeter before finishing in London on the 23rd, PEXA is also using these events to bring together industry giants in each region to explore the themes currently impacting the housing market and how the offering can address them, with a series of panel discussions featuring experts from across the sector.

The technology uses PEXA Pay, the seventh net settlement payment scheme to clear through the Bank of England, to enable the settlement of funds to happen almost simultaneously with the lodgement of title with HM Land Registry when certain conditions are met.

The launch follows PEXA securing approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in April, enabling it to act as an Authorised Payment Institution (API). This means PEXA is authorised to act as a Third Party Managed Account (TPMA) provider and is able to handle client monies on behalf of lenders and conveyancers – a critical step in the Sale and Purchase transaction.

Prior to launch, PEXA has been working with a group of early adopter conveyancing firms to onboard them onto the platform, with a view to trialling the new technology.

In conjunction with its remortgage proposition, PEXA can now facilitate 70% of all transactions in England and Wales.

PEXA has also spearheaded the Future Property Transactions Group, an initiative that bring together regional stakeholders to collaborate on the future of the industry and the solutions required to make the transaction process clearer, safer and more certain for all.

Conveyancers and industry stakeholders who wish to attend the launch events can register their interest here.

Joe Pepper, UK CEO at PEXA, said: