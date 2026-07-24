Cardiff Researchers Play Key Role in New Housing Safety Rules

Researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University have played a leading role in shaping national changes to statutory guidance on housing safety in England.

New rules are set to come into force this year, marking one of the most significant changes to housing safety standards in more than 20 years. The researchers hope the new guidance will soon also be adopted in Wales.

A team led by Dr Henry Dawson has helped revise the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS) – the legal framework used to assess risks in homes – following a UK Government-commissioned review. The updated guidance will influence how local authorities and housing providers across England assess conditions in social housing and the wider rental sector.

Cardiff Met researchers led the development of new operating guidance and scoring systems, drawing on national datasets, extensive literature reviews and wide stakeholder engagement.

Improvements in the new guidance include:

Damp and mould growth and excess cold – strengthening how common housing hazards affecting health are assessed and prioritised

Fire and explosions safety – introducing updated guidance and a combined hazard approach to improve risk assessment

Indoor air quality and pollutants – bringing together risks such as carbon monoxide and other airborne hazards into clearer categories

Falls and accidents in the home – simplifying and refining how risks such as slips, trips and falls are evaluated

Domestic hygiene and sanitation – improving guidance on issues affecting infection risk, including waste, pests and food safety

The changes simplify the system and make it easier for landlords, tenants and practitioners to understand, including:

Replacing complex scoring bands with clear low, medium and high-risk categories

Introducing baseline indicators to support better assessment and compliance

Reducing the number of hazards through evidence-based reform

Producing clearer, more accessible guidance for housing professionals and residents

Dr Henry Dawson said:

“This has been a significant, collaborative effort to modernise how we assess housing conditions and risks. Our aim was to make the system more accessible, more transparent and ultimately more effective in protecting people's health. “By improving the clarity of the guidance and simplifying how risks are assessed, these changes will support better decision-making across the housing sector and help ensure safer homes for residents.”

The Cardiff Met team's work contributes to the wider evidence base used by governments and housing bodies across the UK, supporting joined-up approaches to housing safety, public health and regulation.

Dr Dawson added: