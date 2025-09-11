Cardiff Pub Reopens After Major Refurbishment

The Cricketers pub in Cardiff's Pontcanna is opening its doors for the first time since being taken over by a local pubco.

The venue, just a stone’s throw away from Glamorgan County Cricket Club at Sophia Gardens, has had a new lease of life breathed into it by its new owners Croeso Pubs, which already runs eight venues in and around Cardiff.

Renovations include major work in the bar area, extensive refurbishment of the kitchen, new toilets, new furniture throughout and work to the beer garden, as well as giving the whole pub a lick of paint. The firm has also refurbished ‘The Pavilion’ on the first floor, which offers space for private dining and meetings.

Croeso Pubs, whose city centre venues include The Philharmonic, Blue Bell and Brewhouse, took over the lease of the Cathedral Road pub on July 31.

Croeso Pubs area director, Michael Haygarth, said:

“The Cricketers has always been a much-loved spot in Pontcanna, and we’re excited to be giving it a fresh start under Croeso management. “We’ve taken great care to preserve the character of this iconic venue while introducing a new look and feel that’s perfect for both regulars and new visitors alike. We’ve made sure The Cricketers is ready to shine again, with a refreshed look designed to stand up to Pontcanna’s busy social scene. From big match days to festive celebrations, we want this to be the go-to destination for great food, drink, and atmosphere.”

The Cricketers is also introducing a new menu created by executive chef Jamie Newman and including supplies from Rib & Oyster in Tenby and Ashton’s fishmonger and Sullivan’s greengrocer in Cardiff Market.