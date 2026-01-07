Cardiff Principal Contractor Raises More Than £50,000 for Charity

A charity that has helped more than 20,000 children and young people with a free wig service has received a £12,000 boost from a leading principal contractor.

Cardiff-based Inco Contracts has spent the last 12 months raising funds for the Little Princess Trust, with its team swapping construction sites for a host of fundraising activities including golf days, office fitness challenges and, most recently, its Christmas Jumper Day.

The money will be used in the delivery of wigs and funding research into kinder, more effective cancer treatments.

This latest support forms part of the continued growth of the Inco Foundation, a charitable venture that has now passed the £50,000 milestone in total funds raised, supporting Mates in Mind, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, St Giles Hospice and Your RWTC – the registered charity of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

“We are passionate about the communities we serve, which is why we set-up the Inco Foundation – to give something back, especially to charities who have a local or personal connection”, said Sam Norton, Executive Director. “To date, we have had five charities of the year and between them we have raised more than £50,000. This has gone into frontline services, delivering essential equipment or opening up new spaces. It’s not just cash we give either, a lot of the projects have seen our staff donate their time and skills to deliver much-needed refurbishments.”

He continued:

“St Giles Hospice was a perfect example. We spent two-days completing five different projects, ranging from the refurbishment of a roof terrace area and 13 patient patio space to sprucing up the children’s area and bringing a fountain back to life. “The DIY SOS was carried out in memory of Paul Finch, who worked as a Site Manager for our business before falling ill with cancer and being cared for by the wonderful people at St Giles.”

The Inco Foundation invites all team members to vote for their chosen charity and the resounding winner was The Little Princess Trust for 2025.

Established 20 years ago, the Hereford-based organisation works closely with a trusted network of accredited wig fitters to ensure children and adults up to the age of 24 never have to travel far for a wig fitting.

There is also a commitment to support the development of less aggressive and less toxic cancer treatments, and this has seen it fund 152 research projects to date.

Sam said:

“Hair and Hope is the Little Princess Trust’s motto. The young people they help are already going through so much, so to give them access to wigs and hair is absolutely vital for keeping up spirts and aiding recovery. As our official charity partner for 2025, we are proud to have raised over £12,000, to boost the excellent services they provide.”

Phil Brace, Chief Executive of The Little Princess Trust, said: