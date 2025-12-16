Cardiff Pilot ‘Strengthens Case for Government Support’ of Affordable Organic Food

A pioneering Cardiff scheme helping people on lower incomes to buy organic fruit and veg is being highlighted in a new report which finds that government support for organic food could deliver major health and economic benefits.

The Bridging the Gap report looked at nine pilots across the UK and found that connecting households on low incomes with locally grown organic food can generate £8.78 in social value for every £1 of public investment, matched with £1.10 from shoppers. The benefits include better health, stronger communities, local economic growth and climate and nature gains.

One of the flagship pilots took place in Cardiff. The Planet Card – developed by Cardiff Farmers Markets and Food Cardiff as part of the Bridging the Gap programme led by Sustain – gave eligible residents a weekly £11 credit to spend on organic and planet-friendly fruit and veg at Cardiff’s farmers markets in Roath and Riverside.

After an initial trial with 20 shoppers, the scheme expanded to 120 participants, helping more Cardiff residents on low incomes to shop directly with local growers and bring home high-quality fresh produce.

Katie Palmer, Founder and Head of Food Sense Wales, said:

“Everyone in Cardiff should be able to afford food that’s good for their health and for the planet. Through the Planet Card we’re proving that low-income households can shop with local organic farmers in a way that’s dignified, social and sustainable. The Bridging the Gap report shows that if government backs schemes like this at scale, the payoff in better health, thriving local businesses and climate action is huge.”

The Cardiff pilot brings together farmers, market managers, dietitians and community groups to co-design how the scheme works, making sure it fits real-life budgets, travel patterns and food cultures in the city. Early findings show that participants are eating more fruit and veg, feel more connected to local markets and producers, and are more confident cooking with fresh seasonal ingredients.

The Bridging the Gap report argues that with the Welsh Government now committing £3 million of support for organic farming from 2026–27, there is a major opportunity to link that investment to schemes like Planet Card and to public sector food, ensuring more Welsh-grown organic produce ends up on plates in Cardiff’s homes, schools and hospitals.

Bridging the Gap is now calling for coordinated action across the UK to: expand home-grown organic production; rebuild local supply chains that connect small and medium-sized farms to markets; and use public food contracts and voucher schemes to make healthy, sustainable food affordable for everyone.

To read the full report visit https://www.sustainweb.org/news/dec25-bridging-the-gap-report.