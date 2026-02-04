Cardiff Pie Brand Secures Match-Day Residency for Six Nations in London Welsh Centre

A Welsh pie-and-coffee brand inspired by New Zealand’s grab-and-go pie culture is returning to the London Welsh Centre for a Six Nations 2026 takeover.

Following two previous sell-out takeovers to date, Donald’s Pies has been invited back to create a match-day base for fans across all Welsh Six Nations fixtures in February and March:

Sat 7 Feb 2026 – England vs Wales (KO 16:40)

Sun 15 Feb 2026 – Wales vs France (KO 15:10)

Sat 21 Feb 2026 – Wales vs Scotland (KO 16:40)

Fri 6 Mar 2026 – Ireland vs Wales (KO 20:10)

Sat 14 Mar 2026 – Wales vs Italy (KO 16:40)

Nicola Parry, Events & Culture Manager at London Welsh Centre, said:

“We’re absolutely buzzing to welcome Donald’s Pies to the London Welsh Centre for the Six Nations. We’ve loved working with them over the last year and they’re the perfect match-day partner. These pies are going to go down a storm – we can’t wait for everyone to tuck in.”

Founded by friends Gareth Owens and Harri Rees, Donald’s Pies was inspired by Gareth’s travels in New Zealand, and his pie and sport-loving late grandfather, Donald.

From its roots as a van pop-up at a local cricket club, Donald’s now operates from an additional city-centre shop on Quay Street, Cardiff. The team is also scaling production after securing funding to boost capacity and explore expansion into further sites.

Gareth Owens, Co-founder, Donald’s Pies, said: