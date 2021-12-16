Cardiff Parkway Moving Forward with New Designs Revealed

More detailed designs have been revealed for Cardiff Parkway, a proposed new railway station to the south of St Mellons Business Park following endorsement by the Burns Commission and the Hendy Review.

The new station, which is with Cardiff Council for planning determination, is set to provide a step change in connectivity for east Cardiff and west Newport and welcome approximately 800,000 passengers year with journeys of just seven minutes to Cardiff Central and Newport South Wales. The station is part of the South Wales Metro, and is a key recommendation of the South East Wales Transport “Burns” Commission. Most recently the Hendy Union Connectivity review endorsed the Burns recommendations including new stations like Cardiff Parkway.

One of the latest images shows how the station will look from standing on one of the four platforms, which will serve local routes and direct mainline journeys to other parts of the UK, including London, North Wales, Manchester, Bristol and South West England. The other image shows a view of the interior of the station building, with Transport for Wales livery.

Cardiff Parkway is part of a wider 90,000sqm development of a business district that could support up to 6,000 jobs with a sustainable transport hub promoting active travel, and easy access to frequent rail services. This improved connectivity will help the local community access other employment opportunities across South Wales and beyond. At the same time, the wider region can travel to the business district by rail, avoiding traffic and helping the environment. The development will make a significant contribution to the regeneration of east Cardiff and the growth ambitions of the Cardiff Capital Region.

Nigel Roberts, Chairman of Cardiff Parkway Developments, said: