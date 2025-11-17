Cardiff business
17 November 2025
Cardiff

Cardiff Opticians Celebrates 40 Years with £1.1m Investment

Specsavers
Specsavers

Specsavers is marking 40 years in Cardiff with a £1.1 million investment, opening a new store in St Mellons and completing a major refurbishment of its flagship Queen Street store.

To celebrate the milestone, Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, visited Cardiff to officially open the Queen Street store.

The new St Mellons store comes following a £500,000 investment and has created nine new jobs, including two optometrists and a dispensing optician. The 1,800 square foot retail space at District Centre features four test rooms, including space for audiology hearing checks and wax removal.

Clare Corcoran, optometrist director and Specsavers’ chair of chairs in Wales, said:

“We’re thrilled to be in St Mellons – it’s a location we’ve wanted to be in for a long time, so it’s fantastic to see the store open its doors.

 

“We’ve invested in cutting edge technology, including a hospital-grade OCT (optical coherency tomography) machine, which helps detect serious eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods. We’re committed to giving local people the highest standard of care – whether that’s a regular sight test or an emergency appointment when they need it.”

Meanwhile, the Queen Street store has undergone a £600,000 transformation. The refurbishment has upgraded its 11 optical test rooms, added a fourth OCT machine and created a new contact lens facility as well as a dedicated wax removal room.

Locally owned by directors Clare Corcoran, Amy Naish, James Deavall and Mathew Thomas, the Queen Street store employs more than 50 staff and serves thousands of customers across Cardiff.

James Deavall, retail director across the six Specsavers stores in Cardiff and Penarth, added:

“Reaching 40 years in Cardiff is a huge milestone, and I’m so proud that we’re marking it with major investments in our stores and people.

 

“Our focus has always been on making high-quality care accessible to everyone, but this milestone is also about giving back to the communities that have supported us for the last four decades – by creating jobs, developing local talent and ensuring customers receive the very best care close to home.”



